Denver man missing in Summit County backcountry since Aug. 3

SILVERTHORNE | A search is being conducted in the central Colorado backcountry for a missing 33-year-old Denver man.

Summit County authorities say Tyler Gorrell has been missing since Aug. 3 in the backcountry near Silverthorne.

The Summit Daily reports that his car was found near the Rock Creek trailhead late last week.

The Summit County Search and Rescue Group is currently engaged in the search.

Rescue group spokesman Charles Pitman says Gorrell has hiked on Summit County trails in the past and is somewhat familiar with the area.

