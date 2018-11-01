Days after synagogue massacre, online hate is thriving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Websites and forums favored by fair-right extremists are full of anti-Semitic, racist messages days after 11 people died in the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Watchdogs say the sheer number of websites on the internet and the vast amount of content makes such words difficult to police. And the problem dates back to the earliest days of the internet.

Just days before the shooting, a coalition of groups proposed a framework that organizers hope will lead social media companies to clamp down on their terms of service to reduce online hate.

So far, no company has announced that it will adopt the plan.