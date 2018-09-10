Coroner identifies man in Labor Day Weekend killing at Aurora 7-11

AURORA | Coroner officials identified the man killed in the Sept. 2 shooting outside an 7-11 gas station as Carlos Obryna Henry, 29.

Henry died of a gunshot wound to the chest during the 7-Eleven parking lot at East Alameda Avenue and Interstate 225 , according to the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. His death was classified as a homicide.

Police have yet to release any details in the shooting that sent “several victims” to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to police. Henry was transported to a local hospital, but he died shortly thereafter.

Aurora police said other victims injured in the shooting took themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not released any additional details regarding the number of victims, nor the status of their injuries.

Individuals with any information pertaining to the recent shooting are encouraged to call Detective Chad Lampson at 303-739-6013. Informants can also anonymously call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anyone wiling to provide information may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.