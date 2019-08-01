Coroner identifies body as Colorado man missing since May

EAGLE-VAIL | A Colorado coroner has identified a body as a young man who has been missing since May.

Vail Daily reports the Eagle County coroner announced the positive identification Wednesday of 19-year-old Ryan Daniels of Eagle-Vail.

Daniels’ body was spotted Friday in the Eagle River and recovered by police, fire and rescue personnel.

Daniels was last seen alive May 22 while camping in Edwards, 110 miles west of Denver.

His camping gear remained at the site when friends went to check on him.

Daniels’ family filed a missing person report in early June with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Authorities say Daniels’ body was not spotted until after a drop in historically high spring water levels.

