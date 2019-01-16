Coroner identifies 2 men killed during Tuesday morning shootout with police at Aurora home

AURORA | The Arapahoe County coroner has identified the two men killed during a Tuesday morning shootout involving Aurora Police at a central Aurora home.

Both Esmond Drauvon Trimble, 42, and Dean Craig Heerdt, 58, died of gunshot wounds on Jan. 15, according to officials from the coroner’s office.

Both deaths have been classified as homicides.

Police responded to 1473 Kenton St. at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a report of an armed man in a house who was “acting erratically,” according to Anthony Camacho, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Upon responding to the home near the intersection of Havana Street and East Mississippi Avenue, police said they could hear gunfire.

An armed man wearing body armor, who police have since identified as Trimble, then confronted officers, according to police. Officers “exchanged gunfire” with the Trimble, eventually shooting and incapacitating him.

Police proceeded to enter the home where they discovered Heerdt, who had been shot, lying on the floor.

No Aurora police officers were injured during the incident.

Neither Trimble nor Heerdt had ever been charged with any serious crimes in the state, Colorado Bureau of Investigation records show. Trimble was arrested for shoplifting in 1997. Heerdt had never been charged with a crime in the state.

As per state law, both Aurora and Denver police are investigating the incident because an officer was involved in the shooting. Police said officers were all wearing body cams during the shooting, but they did not refer to the video nor release it.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed this incident to call Agent Randy Hansen with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6710.