Coroner confirms missing Rocky Mountain National Park hiker’s identity after autopsy

FORT COLLINS | A Colorado coroner says a body found in Rocky Mountain National Park is confirmed to be that of a man who went missing during a hike.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan , the Boulder County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of Brian Perri’s death.

Park officials have said the body was found in late July, about four weeks after Perri went missing during a day hike. He was last heard from June 30 when he texted a friend a photo of himself on top of the 13,911-foot (4,175-meter) mountain.

Park rangers found Perri’s car in a trailhead parking lot. Officials have said they believe Perri fell 25 to 40 feet (7.62 meters) and died immediately.