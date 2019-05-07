Colorado’s drought is nearly officially over

DENVER | The drought that gripped Colorado for much of 2018 is almost officially over thanks to a snowy winter.

The Denver Post reports that as of last Thursday’s official update from the United States Drought Monitor, only a tiny sliver of the southwest corner of Colorado along the New Mexico border remains in a drought.

The area is less than 1 percent of the state.

About 15 percent of the state was considered abnormally dry, but not in a drought.

Just two months ago, 58 percent of the state had drought conditions.

As of Friday’s National Resources Conservation Service update, Colorado’s statewide snowpack was at 132 percent of average.

The high snowpack means reservoirs depleted by the drought will continue to fill up as the mountain snow melts.