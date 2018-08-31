Colorado teacher sentenced for assaulting boy over Pledge

BOULDER | A Colorado middle school teacher, accused of assaulting a student who had refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, pleaded guilty on Friday and is set to retire from teaching.

The 60-year-old Karen Smith pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of child abuse resulting in injury, according to Boulder County District Attorney’s spokeswoman Catherine Olguin .

Smith received an 18-month deferred sentence, meaning that her guilty plea will be withdrawn if she fulfills the sentence terms and avoids another criminal case during that period.

Smith’s lawyer did not return requests for comment.

Smith retired on Aug. 20, Boulder Valley School District spokeswoman Randy Barber said.