Colorado state parks employee drowns in Steamboat Lake

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Authorities have identified the 24-year-old Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee who drowned while swimming in Steamboat Lake.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports David Mutabazi died Tuesday after he was spotted struggling in the water at Steamboat Lake State Park.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg says Mutabazi may have gotten a cramp as his body tried to adjust from a workout to the cooler water. He frequently swam after an evening run in the park.

Authorities say a person saw him struggling and swam to him. Mutabazi was under the water by the time the person reached him.

Mutabazi was a seasonal employee and a student at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mutabazi, who was born in the Republic of Congo, lived in the U.S. since 2012.