Colorado Springs launches campaign to curtail panhandling

COLORADO SPRINGS | Colorado Springs has launched a new campaign that aims to curtail panhandling by encouraging residents to give elsewhere.

The Gazette reports crews placed 65 signs at strategic spots around the city Wednesday that ask residents support local agencies instead of handing out cash.

The signs are part of the city’s HelpCOS campaign that encourages people to donate online or by text through a new system.

The donations collected through the system will be held by the Pikes Peak Area United Way. The organization will then grant the funds annually to the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, which is consortium of organizations that operate locally.

City spokeswoman Jamie Fabos says giving cash to people on the street may sustain a transient lifestyle instead of addressing the underlying issues.