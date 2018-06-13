Colorado National Monument rocks defaced with painted love messages

GRAND JUNCTION | Park officials say rocks at Colorado National Monument were defaced with spray-painted messages of love.

The Daily Sentinel reports the graffiti was discovered late last month at the White Rocks area, a popular hangout in a rock outcropping within park boundaries.

The messages painted in black on three rock panels include “I promise to love you Forever + Always,” ”You’re perfect to me” and “PROM…ISE?”

Officials say a reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest is being considered. Vandalism of public lands and natural resources is a federal crime that can lead to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Park ranger Frank Hayde says authorities may be more lenient if the person who did it comes forward.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com