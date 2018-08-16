Colorado man arrested after pregnant wife, 2 children vanish

FREDERIC — A Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife and their two young children after previously telling media how upsetting it was to be alone in their normally bustling house after they vanished earlier this week, authorities said.

Chris Watts, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police in the town of Frederick. His 34-year-old wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were reported missing Monday.

Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, police said.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or the girls but plan to release more information at a morning news conference.

Chris Watts spoke previously with Denver TV outlets about missing his family and his hopes for their safe return. He said his wife returned home about 2 a.m. Monday after a flight for a work trip was delayed.

He said the two had an “emotional conversation” before he left for work a few hours later and that he became concerned after she did not return his calls or texts or that of her friends. He said he came home to an empty house after a friend knocked on the door at noon and got no answer.

“Last night I had every light in the house on. I was hoping that I would just get ran over by the kids running in the door, just barrel-rushing me, but it didn’t happen,” he said.

The couple filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015. They estimated they had the same range of assets as liabilities, according to court records.

Shanann Watts moved to Colorado from North Carolina with her husband in 2012, according to property records and her social media accounts.

She had been in a hurry to sell a house in Belmont, west of Charlotte, and left behind the furniture as part of the sale, said the man who bought it, Byron Falls.

The August 2012 deed shows that Shanann Watts signed it while already living in Colorado. She had bought it in 2009, according to county property records.

Associated Press writer Jonathan Drew contributed to this report from Raleigh, N.C.