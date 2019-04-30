Colorado joins Super Tuesday presidential primaries

DENVER | Colorado is moving up its 2020 presidential primaries from June to Super Tuesday in March.

Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement Tuesday. He says the change to March 3, 2020, will lure more presidential contenders to this purple state.

At least 10 states are staging primaries on Super Tuesday.

The 2020 presidential election is the first in years in which Colorado will conduct major party primaries, rather than non-binding caucuses.

Voters approved the switch to primaries in 2016.

Colorado’s major party primaries for down-ballot races will continue to be held in June.