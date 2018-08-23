Colorado governor issues 26 more pardons

DENVER | Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday pardoned 26 people who, after reviews, were determined to have rebuilt their lives after serving time for a variety of offenses.

The pardons concern individuals convicted of theft, harassment, menacing and non-violent drug offenses, among others. One theft conviction dates to 1974.

Hickenlooper’s review of each clemency petition involves input from crime victims, victim advocates, judges and prosecutors, as has been done in the past.

Hickenlooper has pardoned 66 individuals during his administration.