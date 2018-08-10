AURORA | The Tri-County Health Department is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to the Arapahoe County Fair.

The agency said in a news release it’s been investigating the source of the outbreak since Aug. 3. The fair and 4-H events associated with the fair ran from July 21 through July 29.

Seven cases have been confirmed so far, according to the health department. But the cause is still unknown.

Symptoms of the bacterial infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and sometimes fever, nausea and vomiting.

“If you went to the Arapahoe County Fair or attended a 4-H event associated with the fair and have these symptoms, we encourage you to see your health care provider,” said Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr., executive director of the Tri-County Health Department. “While symptoms usually resolve on their own, your health care provider can advise on whether you need additional treatment.”

The health department advises people who think they might have a Salmonella infection to stay home and avoid cooking for others until 24 hours after symptoms have resolved.

For questions from the public, please contact CO-HELP at 1-877-462-2911 or 303-389-1687. For outbreak updates visit www.tchd.org.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer