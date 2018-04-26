AURORA | Are you the face of the R Line? You may be. Aurora is looking for riders to star in public service commercials meant to promote the transit line that snakes through Aurora along Interstate 225.

The auditions are scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at the AuroraTV Studios in the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

Auditions will consist of a few lines provided that evening, and a short interview with producers, according to a release by the city.

They’re looking for the roles:

4 older adults (age 55+, 2 male, 2 female)

2 college students (age 18-22, 1 male, 1 female)

2 younger adults (age 24-30, 1 male, 1 female)

When the R Line opened last year Regional Transportation District officials thought there would be at least 12,000 riders each day. That hasn’t been the case. Right now the line is averaging about daily 7,300 riders.

Last fall the city and riders were able to ward off reductions in the line, but if ridership doesn’t increase, those cuts may be inevitable, despite the line only being open for about a year.

“The R Line needs one to two years of delivering service to the east and southeast metro communities before assessing performance using service standards and any consideration of service cuts,” Mayor Steve Hogan wrote in a letter about the then-proposed cuts in September. “It is simply too early to know what true ridership is until residential and other impacts are fully in place.”

Hogan, along with others, said there needed to be more advertising of the line. RTD officials insisted they took the same approach to the R Line opening as others.

For more information on the auditions, contact Christina Savan at [email protected] or 303.739.6607.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer