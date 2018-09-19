Broncos QB Case Keenum skips practice with sore knee

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) fumbles under pressure from Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. The Broncos recovered the ball in their 20-19 win. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD |  Denver Broncos starting quarterback Case Keenum sat out practice Wednesday with a sore knee.

The team described the injury as minor and expects Keenum return to practice Thursday.

Keenum inked a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship last season.

Keenum has led the Broncos (2-0) to fourth-quarter comebacks against Seattle and Oakland, despite throwing four interceptions so far this season.

The Broncos are at Baltimore (1-1) on Sunday.

