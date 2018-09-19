Broncos QB Case Keenum skips practice with sore knee

ENGLEWOOD | Denver Broncos starting quarterback Case Keenum sat out practice Wednesday with a sore knee.

The team described the injury as minor and expects Keenum return to practice Thursday.

Keenum inked a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver after leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship last season.

Keenum has led the Broncos (2-0) to fourth-quarter comebacks against Seattle and Oakland, despite throwing four interceptions so far this season.

The Broncos are at Baltimore (1-1) on Sunday.