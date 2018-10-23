Broncos backup QB Kelly arrested in trespassing case

DENVER | Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has been arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Kelly was taken in custody early Tuesday, according to the Englewood Police Department. It is not yet clear if Kelly has an attorney to comment on the case.

A man and woman reported to police that a man came into their home uninvited after 1 a.m. Tuesday and sat down on the couch “mumbling incoherently.”

The records say the man chased the intruder out of the house and struck him in the back with a vacuum tube.

Police say they found a man nearby matching the intruder’s description and identified him as Kelly.

Kelly posted $2,500 bond and is due back in court Wednesday, according to court officials. In a statement, the Broncos said they are disappointed and are getting more information from Kelly.