Gun incident contained at Rangeview High School — 1 in custody

1 of 5

AURORA | Rangeview High School was placed on lockdown for two hours Friday morning as school officials and local authorities tried to determine whether a student had brought a gun onto campus.

No one was harmed during the incident and there were no reported gunshots in the school.

Aurora Police Department Spokeswoman Crystal McCoy said a juvenile male had been taken into custody but did not identify the individual or whether he was a student.

She also said police officers recovered a handgun. It was unclear whether the handgun police retrieved was loaded.

McCoy said police received a photo, which was later posted on Twitter, of a male that allegedly had a handgun in his waistband. The image was originally posted to the social media platform Snapchat.

“We thought it may have been in the school, which is what prompted the lockdown,” she told reporters.

Distraught parents were trying to find their children outside of the school after students were let out at about 1:10 p.m.

“I’m done with schools,” Teri Levy said about sending her daughter, Savannah Villarreal, to any other school after the incident today, saying that she felt it’s too dangerous.

She said she sent her daughter, a senior, to Rangeview after conducting research and determining it was the safest school in the Aurora Public Schools district.

“If they can get to Rangeview — I’m done with schools,” Levy said.

Students were released from school in waves of about 100 children at a time.

Some of the students were met by groups of waiting parents who had shown up in response to news reports. Aurora police officers informed the parents of the situation as they arrived on campus to pick up their children.

Police transported any students and staff members outside of the school at the time of the lockdown to the nearby King Soopers parking lot at the corner of East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Parents said there was a great deal of misinformation and confusion when news about the incident began to go public.

One parent who had come to get her son was surrounded by other parents as she read aloud texts he was sending from inside the locked-down school. Her son said he’d heard the threat was a bomb and that she should get away from the school. He texted her to tell others that he loved them.

Some parents around Rangeview waiting to pick up their children said school officials had sent out emails and made phone calls to parents earlier this week, warning parents of rumored threats made via social media.

Karen Fickas, whose 14-year-old son is a freshman at Rangeview, said the email she received earlier in the week was concerning.

“Definitely it’s concerning,” she said. “And they don’t say when or where or how severe (the threats are).”

Fickas said she was texting her son throughout the lockdown. She said she waited nearly two hours outside of the school to pick up her son.