Aurora police shoot man being arrested by SWAT team in connection with domestic violence charges

AURORA | An Aurora police officer shot a man at an Aurora home late Wednesday afternoon as a SWAT team was attempting to arrest the man in connection with domestic violence charges, according to police spokesman Kenneth Forrest.

Forrest said the man, whom police did not identify, was armed when the officer fired at him at a home near East 22nd Avenue and Fairplay Street. Police said the SWAT team were serving a warrant for the man’s arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s being treated for the gunshot wound.

His condition isn’t known.

Police said officers involved in the shooting were unharmed. It was the second police shooting in a week, the third since late July

One resident in the area, asking not to be named, said she heard what she thought was fireworks about 4 p.m. She disregarded it until she heard ambulance sirens.

Another resident said all he heard was sirens.

“I’ve lived here for 14 years. It used to be a nice quiet neighborhood,” said Esteban Hernandez.

Currently, there are numerous officers and crime tape in the area, but not clear picture of what happened.

Police said investigators from the 17th Judicial District have told them to release no information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Nick Huber at 303-739-6090.