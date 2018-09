1 of 3

AURORA | Aurora police say an officer was shot and wounded Friday evening near the intersection of East 19th Avenue and Peoria Street, adjacent to the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Not long after announcing the shooting, police said in a tweet, “We can confirm that an Officer WAS shot, but is OK.”

University of Colorado campus police tweeted there are “no further suspects” in the area. It’s unclear if a suspect was arrested.

More details as the become available.