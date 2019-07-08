Bond set at $100,000 for Department of Corrections Officer accused of July 4 Aurora murder

AURORA | A 26-year-old Department of Corrections officer accused of murdering an Aurora man on July 4 was formally advised of the preliminary charge filed against him in Arapahoe County District Court on Monday.

Off-duty Corrections Officer Scott Mathews Jr., 26, was arrested following the shooting at the Greensview Apartment Complex on East Alameda Place last Thursday night, according to Aurora Police.

Mathews has been charged with second-degree murder, according to county records. He’s currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Police responded to the Aurora apartment complex in the city’s Centretech neighborhood at 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area. First responders found an unidentified man who had been shot. He later died at a local hospital.

Laboratory workers at the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office were still working to officially identify the slain man as of late Monday morning.

Because Mathews works with the Department of Corrections, Aurora police are working with the Denver Police Department and local district attorneys to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6127. Informants can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer monetary rewards for legitimate information.

Mathews is scheduled to again appear in Arapahoe County District Court at 9 a.m. on July 10, according to county records.