Body of kayaker recovered from southwest Colorado reservoir

TELLURIDE | The body of a kayaker who went missing in a reservoir in southwest Colorado has been found.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says the body of the 21-year-old Norwood man was recovered Monday night at Miramonte Reservoir by sheriff’s deputies and state parks and wildlife officers. His name hasn’t been released.

Authorities believe the man drowned.

They say a friend of the man spoke with him on May 16 while boating, and when he returned to the area about 10 minutes later, he saw that the kayak had capsized. The boater then called 911.

The search at the 405-acre (164-hectare) reservoir about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Norwood included a robotic drone device, a dive team and a dog trained to find bodies in water.