Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison in sex case

NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Bill Cosby was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman,

Cosby becomes the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison.

“It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come,” Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said. He quoted from victim Andrea Constand’s own statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her “beautiful, young spirit and crushed it.”

Cosby declined the opportunity to address the court before receiving the sentence.

The punishment culminates a two-day hearing in which the judge declared Cosby a “sexually violent predator.”