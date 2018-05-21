Bald eagle killed in northern Colorado; state investigating

PLATTEVILLE | A protected bald eagle has been fatally shot in northern Colorado, and state wildlife officers are investigating.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday a landowner found the eagle dead on May 10 about 14 miles (23 kilometers) east of Platteville and 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Denver.

Bald eagles are protected under state and federal law.

An examination showed the bird suffered organ damage, a broken bone and internal bleeding from a gunshot.

The landowner had seen the bird alive, sitting on the ground, a day earlier. Authorities say it probably survived for 24 to 48 hours after it was shot.