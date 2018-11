Kyle Jones is an Instrumental Music teacher at Central High School in Aurora. He is currently in his fourth year as a teacher. He holds a Euphonium, which is in the tuba family, but is quite the prolific musician, being able to play at least 12 instruments, but says that brass instruments are his specialty. On top of his musical talents, Jones was recently a seven-time Jeopardy winner.

Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel