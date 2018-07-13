Home 0Recent Headlines BACKLIT: Jonathan Horowitz 0Recent HeadlinesMetroBacklit BACKLIT: Jonathan Horowitz By PHILIP B. POSTON, Sentinel Photo Editor - July 13, 2018 12 Jonathan Horowitz is the announcer at the Arapahoe Park horse track. He began announcing there full-time in 2011 after having been a guest announcer various racetracks, including those in Great Britain, Spain and Sweden, with some as early as the age of 14. Horowitz does not limit his abilities to just calling horse races, but also competes in Eventing, which is compiled of three separate phases, Dressage, Cross Country and Stadium jumping. He moved to Colorado in 2015 and quickly became connected with Aurora through announcing at Arapahoe Park and Aurora Public Schools Stadium, and volunteering for the Aurora News Weekly broadcasts on Aurora TV. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election COLORADO’S NATIVITY SEEN: How native are you? BACKLIT: Bruce Dalton