Authorities search for Aurora bank robbers

AURORA | The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Aurora Police Department are searching for two bank robbers who struck Academy Bank, located at 9600 E. Hampden Ave., around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

These suspects also attempted to rob a bank in Northglenn on Thursday using the same modus operandi.

Suspect No. 1 is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with a thin build. The suspect entered the bank, took a deposit slip and left the bank. A short time later Suspect No. 2, a white female, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, with a heavy build and dark “shiny” hair (possible wig), entered the bank, produced a robbery note to the teller, obtained currency, and left the bank.

Please be on the lookout for anyone matching these suspects’ descriptions as it is believed they will attempt to rob again. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Bank robbery is punishable by a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).