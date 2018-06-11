Authorities remove human remains from Colorado River

GLENWOOD SPRINGS | Authorities removed human remains from the Colorado River near the Colorado town of Parachute.

The Post Independent reports the body had started to decompose when it was removed Saturday afternoon. A release by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office says that will cause the office to take longer to confirm the person’s identity.

The office made a presumptive identification based on tattoos and clothing,

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says the next of kin have been notified, based on the presumptive identification, but the person’s identity will not be released to the public until additional identifying characteristics are determined.