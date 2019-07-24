Authorities ID 2 men who died in Colorado’s swollen rivers

FRISCO | Authorities have released the names of two people who died in separate incidents on Colorado’s swollen rivers.

The Summit Daily reports 53-year-old John Scott Still, who was known as Scott, went missing July 17 in the Blue River near Peak 7 in Breckenridge and was found dead Monday. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood has not released a cause and manner of death but says foul play is not suspected.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson County coroner’s office says 28-year-old Jesus Mario Baca-Estrada, of Denver, drowned in Clear Creek west of Golden on Sunday evening. Baca was with his family when he stepped back off a bank in the water and went into the rapids.