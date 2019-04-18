Aurora police questioning ‘person of interest’ after fatal East Colfax stabbing Wednesday night

AURORA | Aurora police are questioning a person of interest after a fatal stabbing on East Colfax Avenue that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Police responded to 9801 E. Colfax Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a stabbing, according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

That address matches the Florence Square Apartments between Elmira Street and Emporia Street in Original Aurora.

First responders found a man with a stab wound. Police tried to render aid to the man, but he died a short time later at a local hospital.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

Police have identified a “person of interest” and have detained that person for questioning, according to Longshore. The person, an unidentified male, had not been formally arrested or charged as of last night.

Anyone who may have any information related to this crime is encouraged to call detectives at 303-739-6213.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.