Aug. 13 Aurora homicide victim identified as Carl Nevels, 74

AURORA | Coroner officials have identified the victim of an Aug. 13 homicide in central Aurora as Carl Edward Nevels, 74.

Police released no other details about what they say is a homicide. The cause of death would not be available, possibly for weeks, according to police.

Police said only that they were called to Telegraph Hill II apartments, 12041 E. Harvard Ave. and located an unresponsive male inside the residence. Nevels was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Two of Nevels’ neighbors declined to comment on his death.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Heath Graw with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6213, or call the tip line at 303-739-6400. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.