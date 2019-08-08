Arapahoe County Coroner identifies teen killed in possible car-surfing accident

AURORA | A 15-year-old Aurora boy died on Monday after being flung from a vehicle driven by an unidentified teenager in the Mission Viejo neighborhood, according to Aurora police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the boy killed in the incident as Nicolas Sanchez.

Officers responded to a local freestanding emergency room shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 4 after receiving a report that a juvenile had sustained serious injuries under suspicious circumstances, police said.

Investigators later determined Sanchez had either been riding on top of, or dangling out of a vehicle driven by a slightly older, unidentified juvenile. The vehicle came to a sudden stop somewhere on Marguerite Parkway in south-central Aurora and Sanchez was ejected.

He died of head trauma at a local hospital sometime on Aug. 5.

His death has been classified as an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Police did not specify whether the juvenile driver has been charged with any crimes in connection with the death, but the Aurora Police Department Traffic Section is still investigating the incident.

The death marks the 15th traffic fatality in the city so far this year.