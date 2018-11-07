Amendment W – Condensing the amount of language on ballots for judges

Amendment W: A short measure to cut down the size of your ballot

Amendment W, which scales back the amount of language used on ballots for judges races, passed with 53 percent of the votes, as of 10:19 p.m., Tuesday.

This simple amendment will allow county clerks to shorten a typically lengthy section of county election ballots, like the one you’ll fill out in November to cast your vote for Colorado judges.

As it stands, clerks are required to ask separate retention questions for each judge up for election.

Voters read the same question over and over: “Shall Justice (Judge) _ of the Supreme (or other) Court be retained in office?”

Voters will now only see the question once, followed by a list of the judges in question.

Since 1996, judges have been appointed by the Governor’s office. At the end of the judge’s term, voters are ask whether to retain the judge or have a new judge appointed.

According to the state voter guide, the amendment would reduce the cost of printing ballots for county clerk offices.