Air Force officer missing after hiking in Colorado mountains

COLORADO SPRINGS | Rescuers are searching for an Air Force officer who failed to return from a hiking trip in the rugged Sangre de Cristo Mountains of southern Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Sunday that Lt. Col. Dan Wallick texted his family from the summit of Kit Carson Peak on Wednesday but has not been heard from since.

The peak is about 160 miles south of Denver. The summit is 14,165 feet above sea level.

The Air Force says the 41-year-old Wallick is assigned to Schriever Air Force Base east of Colorado Springs and works in missile defense.

Ground and air crews continued the search Sunday.

