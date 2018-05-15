Agriculture secretary visiting Colorado on four-state tour

DENVER | U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is visiting Colorado as part of a tour highlighting Trump administration priorities on support for farmers and food stamps.

The four-state tour began in New Mexico on Monday as House Republicans on Capitol Hill push for a five-year renewal of federal farm and nutrition policy.

On Tuesday, Perdue is set to tour Food Maven, a food distribution center in Colorado Springs, meet with vegetable growers in Brighton to talk about labor issues and visit Leprino Foods’ facility in Greeley.

Perdue is scheduled to stop in Fort Collins to visit his agency’s storage and research facility for endangered plants, seed and genetic material for livestock before heading to Wyoming.