6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska | A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to bolt out of offices and find shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles north of Alaska’s largest city.

An Associated Press reporter on the scene saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People returned inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.