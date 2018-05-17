2 killed when train crashed into van were father, teen son

DENVER | Two people who were killed when a freight train crashed into the minivan they were in south of Denver have been identified as a Thornton father and his teenage son.

KMGH-TV reports the Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the victims Wednesday as 68-year-old Salah Norri Slaeh Al Adhamee and 16-year-old Noori Salah Nori Al Adhamee.

The engineer of the BNSF train blew the horn but was unable to stop before hitting the vehicle at an intersection along U.S. Highway 85 in Littleton on Tuesday afternoon. The intersection did not have any train crossing arms.

The father and son died at the scene.

The train tracks run parallel to the highway in that area, with intersections leading to businesses and neighborhoods.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com