2 wounded in shooting at Colorado Springs mall

COLORADO SPRINGS | Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs.

Lt. Howard Black says the shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Citadel Mall located east of downtown.

Police have stressed that citizens should stay away from the mall, which was closed after the shooting.

Authorities didn’t immediately release more details on the incident, including whether a suspect or suspects were in custody.

The conditions of those wounded wasn’t immediately known.