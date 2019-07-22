2 dead in separate waterway accidents outside Denver

DENVER | Authorities say two people died in separate incidents after being swept away in waterways outside Denver.

Jefferson County sheriff’s officials tell KUSA-TV a man in his mid-20s was wading in Clear Creek Canyon with a group of people when he was swept downstream Sunday evening.

The man, who was not identified, was found near a pedestrian bridge near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 93.

The sheriff’s office says rescuers were unable to resuscitate the man.

Earlier that day, rescue crews recovered the body of a woman who had been swept away in a gulch during heavy rain in Lakewood.

She was not immediately identified.