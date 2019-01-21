1 person killed in avalanche near Aspen

ASPEN | Authorities say a person was killed in an avalanche near Aspen.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, whose name and age have not been released, was caught in the slide in the area of the Markley Hut outside of Aspen on Monday morning. No other details have been released.

The Markley Hut sits at 10,400 feet above sea level in an area regularly impacted by avalanches. It is associated with the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association and shelters hikers, cross country skiers and snowshoers.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a special advisory through Monday, warning backcountry travelers that they can easily trigger large and deadly slides. Since Jan. 11, the center says 10 people have been caught in avalanches in Colorado.