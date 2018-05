The Federal Aviation Administration reports the only person aboard was the pilot, who has not been identified.

It’s not yet clear what caused the Cirrus SR-22 to crash. The Denver Post reports the pilot indicated he wanted to return to Centennial Airport shortly after taking off.

Homeowner Amy Webb tells KUSA-TV that she heard a loud explosion before discovering the plane’s engine had torn through her wall and sent debris into her living room. Nobody inside the home was injured.