THERESA HOOKER: Aurora theater shooting family is wrong about George Brauchler; I would know

EDITOR: I have read the article published in the Sentinel recently from Sandy and Lonnie Phillips.

While they have their view now, I recall they shared our appreciation and support for George Brauchler during the trial and afterward. I am the mother of AJ Boik, who was also murdered in the Aurora Theater Shooting in 2012.

The leadership and compassion that George showed was beyond reproach, and during every step of the process he considered all of the victims and their families. While not all of the families were in favor of the pursuit of the death penalty, a lot of us were.

George made it clear how he was going to proceed and why. He was fighting for the families and the survivors to make sure we saw justice for our loved ones. This was about nothing more.

George took this to the death penalty knowing the difficulty that lie ahead, because he wanted the defendant to pay for the horrendous crimes he had committed against our families. Had he accepted a plea, much of the evidence from the defense would not have been known, IE; the notebook.

We realize he could have chosen to take that path, but he chose to fight for all of the victims and the survivors alike. The pursuit of the death penalty was the right choice, and I see no other way this could have been handled. There was simply no choice and I will always be grateful to how much dedication and support he gave our families during that time.

To show that all the victims were on the same page, after the trial we all met with George and his team together. I recall everyone being very grateful to them and the hard work, and sleepless nights they endured because of the fight for the truth. My brother has been in law enforcement for over 35 years and has worked with George while he was a prosecutor in Jefferson County. There is no one in the Law enforcement community that would say he has done anything other than stand up for the victims of crime. He has never done anything based on Red or Blue, which is how we should vote in this country. His passion throughout this trial was nothing more than Justice.

We need someone in the Attorney Generals’ office that has proven track record of compassion, honesty, and leadership for the victims of crime in Colorado. George has been working in the trenches for over 20 years for the people of Colorado, and for his country. He has the track record and experience needed to lead Colorado as the Attorney General. George is the only choice.

Theresa Hoover, Mother of AJ Boik; Dave Hoover, Uncle of AJ Boik