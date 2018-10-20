Here’s a roundup of Sentinel Colorado endorsements for 2018. For the full text of these endorsements, click on the links below:
Congress
6th District: Jason Crow – D
State
Governor: Jared Polis – D
Attorney General: Phil Weiser- D
Sec of State: Wayne Williams – R
Treasurer: Dave Young – D
Arapahoe County
Commission Dist 2: Nancy Sharpe – R
Commission Dist 4: Nancy Jackson – D
Clerk: Matt Crane – R
Sheriff: Dave Welcher – R
Assessor: Marc Scott – R
Adams County
Commission Dist 4: Steve O’Dorisio – D
Commission Dist 3: Emma Pinter – D
Sheriff: Mike McIntosh – R
Clerk: Stan Martin – R
State Legislature
HD 30: Dafna Michaelson — D
HD 34: Kyle Mullica – D
HD 36: Mike Weissman – D
HD 37: Tom Sullivan – D
HD 38: Chris Kolker – D
HD 40: Janet Buckner – D
HD 41: Lynn Myers – R
HD 42: Dominique Jackson – D
HD 56: Dave Rose – D
Ballot Questions
Y, Age of rep: YES
W, Retention ballot: YES
Y&Z, Redistricting: YES
A, Jail labor: YES
73, School funding: YES
74, takings: NO
75, Campaign finance: NO
109, Fix Our Damn Roads: NO
110: Transportation expansion: YES
111: Payday lenders: YES
112: Petroleum setbacks: NO
5A: APS school funding: YES
3G, 3H: Medical Marijuana: YES
3I: Keeping red-light cameras: NO
3J: Police Training: YES
3K: Broadband in Aurora: YES
