AURORA | The City of Aurora’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department recently awarded the annual Paul McMullen Junior Golf Scholarship to four local Aurora prep golfers.

The McMullen scholarship is named for Paul McMullen, who spent more than 20 years in Aurora golf and created the Aurora Junior Golf Program. Winners of the scholarships — which typically run around $1,000 — are selected by the Golf Course Citizen’s Advisory Committee.

Among those to receive the award for this year are recent Eaglecrest graduate and Colorado State signee Davis Bryant, the Class 5A boys state golf champion whose sister Emma matched his feat by winning the 5A girls title May 22, plus EMAC girls champion and three-time 4A state qualifier Kyree Conaway of Vista PEAK, a Wagner College signee.

Conaway finished tied for 14th in the 4A state tournament May 22 at Country Club of Colorado.

Rangeview standout Levi Robinson and Michael Sau of Smoky Hill rounded out the scholarship winners.

Robinson was an All-EMAC second team performer in the fall.

