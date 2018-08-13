AURORA | The first annual Dogs & Donuts , organized by the High Line Canal Conservancy, is slated for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8 along the High Line Canal near mile marker 56 in Aurora, near 16000 E. CentreTech Parkway.

Bring your pampered pup to this free community event and enjoy complimentary coffee, donuts and Santiago restaurant breakfast burritos (while they last). Attendees are encouraged to walk their dogs along the Canal for a featured two-mile loop around the historic DeLaney Community Farm. Maps will be available at the venue.