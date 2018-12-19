QUIDNUNC: #HeToo — Another one bites the Colorado Capitol scandal dust

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the curse of #MeToo at the Colorado Capitol has claimed yet another subject. Seems that everyone drawn into the scandal from last year in the Legislature is going all Agatha Christie these days. First, there was the guy who everyone agreed was the worst of the worst, the very former State Rep. Steve Lebsock. He’s the one who not only relentlessly worked to get women at the state Capitol to play along with his sex-game, he went to the Trump side of the scandal to deny, deny deny. At the end, he was uprooted as one of only two Colorado legislators ever thrown out of the Legislature by a jury of all his peers. A Democrat roasted by Democrats, he changed parties seconds before he was made toast as a final thumb in the eye of Dems on his way out. That was just the beginning as name after name of those tabbed in similar #MeToo scandals were ousted during primary elections, were term limited right of the building, or just decided they no longer felt the need to run for re-election. It’s been ta ta to Paul Rosenthal, Kevin Grantham, Crisanta Duran, Daniel Kagan, and as of this week, Randy “Capitol Cowboy” Baumgardner, who said he’d resign next month rather than face a new expulsion hearing. With almost all the particulars sullied by the scandals out or leaving, that leaves behind only GOP state senators, Jack Tate and Larry Crowder, who have been oh, so quiet of late. Who can blame them? And then there were two.



