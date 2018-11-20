QUIDNUNC: Es MiRepMikeCoffman su proximo senador en 2020?

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that Congressman Mike Coffman’s casa still es tu casa. Seems that ever since the Aurora veteran conservative lost his House seat in Congress to the Democrat whose a veteran, too, Coffman has been pretty free-wheeling in public. Your faithful affiant admits a healthy skepticism behind the motivation for Coffman finding friends in minorities all over the city the past few years. His minority move coincided with the realization that his district has become an increasingly sea of blue. So over the past few years, Coffman has been spending nearly every weekend in his district in churches where almost nobody speaks English at home, and many are filled with the Gospel via Español. Coffman said he became so determined to fit in linguistically that his routine over the past few years has been to peel open his eyes at 4 a.m. so he could do that Rosetta Stone thing, then work on Spanish grammar books and then catch the news on Spanish speaking CNN. Que rico! Clearly, the constant exposure to CNN did more damage to his once-hardened conservative soul than endless months of Ethiopian honey wine. Too right for a blue city and too left for metro Trumpons, Coffman night be doomed to push Cory Gardner off his faux moderate Senate throne. Here comes 2020.

