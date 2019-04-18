QUIDNUNC: Drats, f-oiled again

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that hours after Gov. Jared Polis signed the most controversial bill ever in the history of mortals, Colorado did not sink into the abyss. The economy did not tank. Traffic, however, still sucks. Republican heads have been threatening to messily explode over Senate Bill 181, the long-coming and just-as-long-dreaded local control of oil-and-gas regulation. Petroleum pundits have for months been warning against a frackageddon that would empty the state of jobs and chocolate sooner than the ink would dry from Polis’ poison pen. Quid wrote this missive under a sensibly solid wooden desk waiting for the end. Your’s truly was mightily disappointed there wasn’t a good reason, as promised, to crack open the vintage Mogen David set aside for the End of Days. Quid has great hope, however, that righty tighties will be on the money this time when Polis makes his mark on a state-run health insurance bill.

AND QUID HAS HEARD there’s been a change of heart among those who knew this would happen to Interstate 70 a few years ago when the threats to improve it through Aurora and Denver first began. Seems that back when metro traffic was just horrible and not ghastly, and nobody dreamed Donald Trump had a prayer, there was talk. The talk was about what to do about the horizontal highway through Denver. Denver types sniffed at the idea of I-70’s wretchedly congested asphalt north, through Commerce City. Tear down the Elevated, they said. It won’t be that bad, they said. Just days now into the remodeling, it’s getting real. Everyone’s sorry already. It will be a very long three years.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS