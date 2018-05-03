QUIDNUNC: Distressed Levi all the fashion in Democratic primary

QUID HAS HEARD that the AAA not only caters to aging America, it emulates it. Seems that the consummate group of road warriors sagely advised its members that cars that are 10 years old or older are — are you ready for it? — more likely to break down on the side of the road. Next month: Cloudy days more likely to mean you’ll be driving in the rain.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that the tables have truly turned in the Democratic race to Primary Day and the many days after to flog incumbent Congressman Mike Coffman and then, well, Quid’s been down this road before. This time, however, progressive champ Levi Tillemann has upset the Democratic Quo. After making national news with his secret recording of Democratic whipping boy Steny Hoyer embarrass himself by sounding like the back-room political hack he sure sounds like on tape, Tillemann announced he snagged more than 1,000 donations from party unfaithful still burning over the Bernie thing in 2016. Tillemann came to Aurora’s political scene just last year with a press release making it clear he understands the Colorado value of blue jeans, strategically exposed and photographed chest hair and an even more strategically posed and photographed dog. If you’re millennial, missing President Bernie Sanders and doggedly looking for a way to stick one thumb in the eye of the traditional Republicans and the other in the eye of traditional Dems, Levi is here for you.

